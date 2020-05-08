All apartments in Atlanta
3669 East Paces Walk NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:16 AM

3669 East Paces Walk NE

3669 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · (678) 400-2270
Location

3669 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3669 East Paces Walk NE · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Executive townhouse in Buckhead!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath town home in the perfect location!!! . Minutes from Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza and Lenox Marta station. Easy access to GA 400 and I-85. Only a few miles from the financial hub, Northside and St. Joseph's hospitals.

The home was built in 2010 and offers a 2 car garage on the terrace level with office/bedroom, half bath, laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, and storage. The main floor offers a half bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island. Living room with gas burning fireplace also had separate dining area and hardwood through the first floor. The third floor offers a large master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tun and separate shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath on the top floor.

All bedrooms feature upgraded California closets and ceiling fans.

The home is on a rently lockbox system so you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm.

Contact me now at tjohnson@hensslerpm.com for more information.

(RLNE2609672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 East Paces Walk NE have any available units?
3669 East Paces Walk NE has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3669 East Paces Walk NE have?
Some of 3669 East Paces Walk NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 East Paces Walk NE currently offering any rent specials?
3669 East Paces Walk NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 East Paces Walk NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk NE is pet friendly.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk NE offer parking?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk NE does offer parking.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk NE have a pool?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk NE has a pool.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk NE have accessible units?
No, 3669 East Paces Walk NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 East Paces Walk NE does not have units with dishwashers.
