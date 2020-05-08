3669 East Paces Walk NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Executive townhouse in Buckhead!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath town home in the perfect location!!! . Minutes from Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza and Lenox Marta station. Easy access to GA 400 and I-85. Only a few miles from the financial hub, Northside and St. Joseph's hospitals.



The home was built in 2010 and offers a 2 car garage on the terrace level with office/bedroom, half bath, laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, and storage. The main floor offers a half bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island. Living room with gas burning fireplace also had separate dining area and hardwood through the first floor. The third floor offers a large master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tun and separate shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath on the top floor.



All bedrooms feature upgraded California closets and ceiling fans.



The home is on a rently lockbox system so you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm.



Contact me now at tjohnson@hensslerpm.com for more information.



(RLNE2609672)