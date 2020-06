Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Quaint Buckhead Condo, nestled in the heart of single family homes and new townhomes priced up to 1.5 million. Walk to Lenox & Phipps Malls, Restaurants, Shopping and Marta Train. Sarah Smith, Sutton and North Atlanta Schools. Washer/Dryer is NOT inside unit, however Washer/Dryers are provided in the basement common area of the condominiums.