Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

364 Irwin Street NE

364 Irwin St NE · No Longer Available
Location

364 Irwin St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Carriage House Apartment - Close to Downtown & Beltine! - This second-floor studio apartment features large rooms and a generous porch. Three blocks from Georgia State University, one block to the streetcar...walk to downtown, Edgewood entertainment district, the Beltline, Krog Street Market and more! .

Large bedroom with ceiling fan
Bathroom features subway tile
Kitchen includes microwave and dishwasher
Kitchen island with breakfast bar
Large, light-filled living/dining area with ceiling fan
Private porch accessed off kitchen
Plenty of storage throughout unit
Hardwoods throughout
Freshly painted

Street parking
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Showings - All of our showings are open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.

(RLNE5260912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

