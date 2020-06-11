364 Irwin Street NE

Amenities

Charming Carriage House Apartment - Close to Downtown & Beltine! - This second-floor studio apartment features large rooms and a generous porch. Three blocks from Georgia State University, one block to the streetcar...walk to downtown, Edgewood entertainment district, the Beltline, Krog Street Market and more! .



Large bedroom with ceiling fan

Bathroom features subway tile

Kitchen includes microwave and dishwasher

Kitchen island with breakfast bar

Large, light-filled living/dining area with ceiling fan

Private porch accessed off kitchen

Plenty of storage throughout unit

Hardwoods throughout

Freshly painted



Street parking

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease

Trash pick-up included in rent

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Showings - All of our showings are open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.



