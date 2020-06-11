364 Irwin Street NE

Amenities
Charming Carriage House Apartment - Close to Downtown & Beltine! - This second-floor studio apartment features large rooms and a generous porch. Three blocks from Georgia State University, one block to the streetcar...walk to downtown, Edgewood entertainment district, the Beltline, Krog Street Market and more! .
Large bedroom with ceiling fan
Bathroom features subway tile
Kitchen includes microwave and dishwasher
Kitchen island with breakfast bar
Large, light-filled living/dining area with ceiling fan
Private porch accessed off kitchen
Plenty of storage throughout unit
Hardwoods throughout
Freshly painted
Street parking
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
Showings - All of our showings are open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.
(RLNE5260912)