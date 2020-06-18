3635 E E Paces Cir Ne

Amenities

Ideal BUCKHEAD Location with this gorgeous two-bedroom condominium in The Park at East Paces, a gated community. Meticulously cared for. Available furnished if needed for just $100 more per month. Also available with two (not one) parking spaces for an additional fee. Live an easy, turn-key lifestyle with this pretty home. Amenities include a resort style pool as well as concierge service, beautifully equipped lounge with bar, fitness center, and dog park. Less than a mile from some of the best shopping in Atlanta, with trendy restaurants nearby.