Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:19 AM

3635 E E Paces Cir Ne

3635 E Paces Cir NE · (404) 237-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3635 E Paces Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ideal BUCKHEAD Location with this gorgeous two-bedroom condominium in The Park at East Paces, a gated community. Meticulously cared for. Available furnished if needed for just $100 more per month. Also available with two (not one) parking spaces for an additional fee. Live an easy, turn-key lifestyle with this pretty home. Amenities include a resort style pool as well as concierge service, beautifully equipped lounge with bar, fitness center, and dog park. Less than a mile from some of the best shopping in Atlanta, with trendy restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne have any available units?
3635 E E Paces Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne have?
Some of 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3635 E E Paces Cir Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne is pet friendly.
Does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne does offer parking.
Does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne have a pool?
Yes, 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne has a pool.
Does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 E E Paces Cir Ne has units with dishwashers.
