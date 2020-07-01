All apartments in Atlanta
3613 Habersham Road Northwest

3613 Habersham Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Habersham Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
More details coming soon!

3 BR/3.5BA Executive Townhome in Tuxedo Park - Stylish and well-maintained executive townhome in sought-after Buckhead community: The Brownstones at Habersham. Largest 3BR 3.5BA floorpan in this exclusive mid-rise, gated community. Beautifully appointed chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room and family room opens to patio overlooking courtyard and pool, all on the main level. Beautiful Brazilian hardwoods throughout and convenient, private elevator. 2 covered parkings spaces plus 2 Car Garage. Pool/Clubhouse. Walk to shops, dining, entertainment, Chastain Park. Easy Access 400/Lenox/Phipps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest have any available units?
3613 Habersham Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest have?
Some of 3613 Habersham Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Habersham Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Habersham Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Habersham Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Habersham Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Habersham Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Habersham Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Habersham Road Northwest has a pool.
Does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3613 Habersham Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Habersham Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Habersham Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

