3613 Habersham Road Northwest

3 BR/3.5BA Executive Townhome in Tuxedo Park - Stylish and well-maintained executive townhome in sought-after Buckhead community: The Brownstones at Habersham. Largest 3BR 3.5BA floorpan in this exclusive mid-rise, gated community. Beautifully appointed chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room and family room opens to patio overlooking courtyard and pool, all on the main level. Beautiful Brazilian hardwoods throughout and convenient, private elevator. 2 covered parkings spaces plus 2 Car Garage. Pool/Clubhouse. Walk to shops, dining, entertainment, Chastain Park. Easy Access 400/Lenox/Phipps.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.