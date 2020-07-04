All apartments in Atlanta
3609 Croft Place
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3609 Croft Place

3609 Croft Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Croft Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fa134b08e ----
Newly renovated house in Carroll Heights. This home has 3 bedrooms with wood floors, big kitchen, and a nice yard with storage building.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Croft Place have any available units?
3609 Croft Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Croft Place have?
Some of 3609 Croft Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Croft Place currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Croft Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Croft Place pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Croft Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3609 Croft Place offer parking?
No, 3609 Croft Place does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Croft Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Croft Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Croft Place have a pool?
No, 3609 Croft Place does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Croft Place have accessible units?
No, 3609 Croft Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Croft Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Croft Place does not have units with dishwashers.

