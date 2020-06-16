353 Ormond St

Furnished Renovated Craftsman 1 block to Grant Park! Available for as short as month to month lease or up to 1-year! Hardwood floors on both levels! Main level features a huge great room open to formal dining and island kitchen w/gas cooking! Main level features two bedrooms w/private baths + bonus room w/half bath perfect for home office or entertainment space w/the french doors to patio overlooking level fenced backyard! Upstairs laundry convenient to master w/his & her closets and spa bath! Additional upstairs BR w/private bath. Landscaping included in lease. Small to medium dogs negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
