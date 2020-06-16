All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

353 Ormond St

353 Ormond St SE · No Longer Available
Location

353 Ormond St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Furnished Renovated Craftsman 1 block to Grant Park! Available for as short as month to month lease or up to 1-year! Hardwood floors on both levels! Main level features a huge great room open to formal dining and island kitchen w/gas cooking! Main level features two bedrooms w/private baths + bonus room w/half bath perfect for home office or entertainment space w/the french doors to patio overlooking level fenced backyard! Upstairs laundry convenient to master w/his & her closets and spa bath! Additional upstairs BR w/private bath. Landscaping included in lease. Small to medium dogs negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Ormond St have any available units?
353 Ormond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Ormond St have?
Some of 353 Ormond St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Ormond St currently offering any rent specials?
353 Ormond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Ormond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Ormond St is pet friendly.
Does 353 Ormond St offer parking?
No, 353 Ormond St does not offer parking.
Does 353 Ormond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Ormond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Ormond St have a pool?
No, 353 Ormond St does not have a pool.
Does 353 Ormond St have accessible units?
No, 353 Ormond St does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Ormond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Ormond St has units with dishwashers.
