352 Cherokee Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated, quiet, professional building w/ new appliances, kitchen & bath! Bright, light, private unit in small 4 unit building in amazing Grant Park location - 1 block from Ria's, Tin Lizzy's, 6 feet under, the Jane, Oakland, etc! Off street parking for up to 2 midsized or smaller vehicles for each unit. Pets will be considered on an individual basis & will need to be interviewed - if accepted, an additional security deposit and/or fee will be required/pet. **full sized washer & dryer included** Min credit score of 700 + minimum income of 4xrent (owner/agent) All