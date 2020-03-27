All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:33 PM

352 Cherokee Avenue SE

352 Cherokee Avenue Southeast · (770) 490-1563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

352 Cherokee Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated, quiet, professional building w/ new appliances, kitchen & bath! Bright, light, private unit in small 4 unit building in amazing Grant Park location - 1 block from Ria's, Tin Lizzy's, 6 feet under, the Jane, Oakland, etc! Off street parking for up to 2 midsized or smaller vehicles for each unit. Pets will be considered on an individual basis & will need to be interviewed - if accepted, an additional security deposit and/or fee will be required/pet. **full sized washer & dryer included** Min credit score of 700 + minimum income of 4xrent (owner/agent) All

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE have any available units?
352 Cherokee Avenue SE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE have?
Some of 352 Cherokee Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Cherokee Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
352 Cherokee Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Cherokee Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 Cherokee Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 352 Cherokee Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 Cherokee Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 352 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 352 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 Cherokee Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
