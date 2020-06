Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This hidden gem will put you in one of the most walkable areas of Grant Park! This condo is close to everything, The Beltline, The Beacon, Zoo Atlanta, lots of restaurants & nightlife, and so much more! This charming condo is a great opportunity to live in the beautiful Grant Park neighborhood with all the perks but without the high price! This is definitely a must see home!