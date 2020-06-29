3501 Roswell Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION…This 1 bedroom 1 bath open and bright updated condo is located in the heart of Buckhead in the gated swim

community of The Bradley House. Open floor plan with a living dining concept with a large family room & dining area offering hardwood floors, and sliding doors leading to a balcony overlooking the courtyard. Kitchen offers granite counters and is open to the family room. There is a laundry closet with a stackable washer and dryer. The bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet open to the full tiled bathroom. Special features