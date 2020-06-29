All apartments in Atlanta
3501 Roswell Road NE

3501 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION…This 1 bedroom 1 bath open and bright updated condo is located in the heart of Buckhead in the gated swim
community of The Bradley House. Open floor plan with a living dining concept with a large family room & dining area offering hardwood floors, and sliding doors leading to a balcony overlooking the courtyard. Kitchen offers granite counters and is open to the family room. There is a laundry closet with a stackable washer and dryer. The bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet open to the full tiled bathroom. Special features

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Roswell Road NE have any available units?
3501 Roswell Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Roswell Road NE have?
Some of 3501 Roswell Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Roswell Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Roswell Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Roswell Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Roswell Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3501 Roswell Road NE offer parking?
No, 3501 Roswell Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Roswell Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Roswell Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Roswell Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Roswell Road NE has a pool.
Does 3501 Roswell Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3501 Roswell Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Roswell Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Roswell Road NE has units with dishwashers.
