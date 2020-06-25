All apartments in Atlanta
343 Laquita Drive Southeast
343 Laquita Drive Southeast

343 Laquita Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

343 Laquita Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This newly renovated 3 bed / 1 bath brick home near Lakewood is complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. With a single car carport and a spacious back yard, it is a perfect new home. It is in a convenient in-town location, a short distance from South Bend Park and close to public transportation.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast have any available units?
343 Laquita Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 343 Laquita Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
343 Laquita Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Laquita Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Laquita Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
