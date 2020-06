Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Old Fourth Ward. Seperate dining room, chef's kitchen w/ huge island, ample cabinets, and large pantry. Master bedroom on the upper floor features a seperate sitting area leading to another private balcony, and master bath w/ seperate tub & shower. Two car garage on the lower level and an additional bedroom and bathroom. Come see this move-in ready townhome just blocks away from the beltline and Freedom Park Trail!