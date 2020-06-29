All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

34 Wyman St Se

34 Wyman Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

34 Wyman Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AtlantaHome For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Expansive, wide open floor plan and craftsman detailing throughout. High end kitchen with double breakfast bar seating overlooking the oversized great room. Master suite with his and hers closets and luxurious bath with massive shower and separate soaking tub. All bedrooms are generous in size with great closet space. Huge front and back porches to entertain and enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy the best of Kirkwood with walkability to K'wood Village, Coan Park, Toomer Elementary, Marta, and more

Schools:Elem:ToomerMiddle:KingHigh:Maynard H. Jackson, Jr.Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for anAtlantaHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5249737)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Wyman St Se have any available units?
34 Wyman St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 34 Wyman St Se currently offering any rent specials?
34 Wyman St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Wyman St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Wyman St Se is pet friendly.
Does 34 Wyman St Se offer parking?
No, 34 Wyman St Se does not offer parking.
Does 34 Wyman St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Wyman St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Wyman St Se have a pool?
No, 34 Wyman St Se does not have a pool.
Does 34 Wyman St Se have accessible units?
No, 34 Wyman St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Wyman St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Wyman St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Wyman St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Wyman St Se does not have units with air conditioning.

