34 Wyman St Se

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

AtlantaHome For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Expansive, wide open floor plan and craftsman detailing throughout. High end kitchen with double breakfast bar seating overlooking the oversized great room. Master suite with his and hers closets and luxurious bath with massive shower and separate soaking tub. All bedrooms are generous in size with great closet space. Huge front and back porches to entertain and enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy the best of Kirkwood with walkability to K'wood Village, Coan Park, Toomer Elementary, Marta, and more



Schools:Elem:ToomerMiddle:KingHigh:Maynard H. Jackson, Jr.Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAtlantaHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5249737)