Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW

3368 Old Fairburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Old Fairburn Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
***BRAND NEW LISTING!!! SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! In the CAMP CREEK area!!! Very lovely Home TOTAL RENOVATION....NO HOUSING VOUCHERS*** - Come make this FABULOUS 5bd/3.5ba, 3,000+ SF, NEWLY RENOVATED home in a lovely and quiet Atlanta/Camp Creek neighborhood yours today!! This home features a HUGE, open and spacious floor plan on the main level, with high ceilings and plenty of windows which bring in TONS of natural light. Brand new flooring throughout, no carpet anywhere! Half bath and laundry on the main level. Enjoy the beautiful open kitchen with brand new GE appliances, inclusive of a gas stove and sleek black granite countertops. The kitchen opens to the extra-large living and dining areas with a beautiful, modern fireplace, perfect for entertaining! Lots of large beautifully designed widows throughout the home that add character and plenty of sunlight!! The upper level has 2 nice sized bedrooms, full renovated bathroom and the master suite which features 12 foot ceilings, his and her closets and a beautifully renovated ensuite master bath with black granite countertops and a large tiled shower with glass enclosure! Lower level features a super large playroom with a modern fireplace and built-in book case. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has great storage space on the lower level. This home sits on a nice large lot, and also has a rear entry 2 car garage with ample parking space in the rear and front of the home. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy 285, and Atlanta Airport. The full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch is paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price and is a MUST SEE!!! Call today to schedule a viewing while it's still available!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****

(RLNE5693510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW have any available units?
3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW have?
Some of 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW currently offering any rent specials?
3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW is pet friendly.
Does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW offer parking?
Yes, 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW offers parking.
Does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW have a pool?
No, 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW does not have a pool.
Does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW have accessible units?
No, 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW does not have units with dishwashers.

