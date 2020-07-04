3368 Old Fairburn Road, SW

Amenities

***BRAND NEW LISTING!!! SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! In the CAMP CREEK area!!! Very lovely Home TOTAL RENOVATION....NO HOUSING VOUCHERS*** - Come make this FABULOUS 5bd/3.5ba, 3,000+ SF, NEWLY RENOVATED home in a lovely and quiet Atlanta/Camp Creek neighborhood yours today!! This home features a HUGE, open and spacious floor plan on the main level, with high ceilings and plenty of windows which bring in TONS of natural light. Brand new flooring throughout, no carpet anywhere! Half bath and laundry on the main level. Enjoy the beautiful open kitchen with brand new GE appliances, inclusive of a gas stove and sleek black granite countertops. The kitchen opens to the extra-large living and dining areas with a beautiful, modern fireplace, perfect for entertaining! Lots of large beautifully designed widows throughout the home that add character and plenty of sunlight!! The upper level has 2 nice sized bedrooms, full renovated bathroom and the master suite which features 12 foot ceilings, his and her closets and a beautifully renovated ensuite master bath with black granite countertops and a large tiled shower with glass enclosure! Lower level features a super large playroom with a modern fireplace and built-in book case. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has great storage space on the lower level. This home sits on a nice large lot, and also has a rear entry 2 car garage with ample parking space in the rear and front of the home. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy 285, and Atlanta Airport. The full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch is paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price and is a MUST SEE!!! Call today to schedule a viewing while it's still available!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****



