Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

3362 Mathieson Drive NE

3362 Mathieson Drive Northeast · (678) 318-3613
Location

3362 Mathieson Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3680 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A prestigious Buckhead Forest home on Mathieson, just off historic Peachtree Road, this storied community. This stunning hard coat stucco home can be sold furnished, making it move in ready! The impressive scale of the front entry set the stage for the style of this easy living home. This is a fully integrated smart home, just wake the home with the touch of 1 button for the lights, music, and environment. The great room features a wall of windows to appreciate the verdant outdoor space all while bringing the outdoor feeling inside. Master on main with access to the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE have any available units?
3362 Mathieson Drive NE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE have?
Some of 3362 Mathieson Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 Mathieson Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Mathieson Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Mathieson Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Mathieson Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3362 Mathieson Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Mathieson Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3362 Mathieson Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3362 Mathieson Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Mathieson Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3362 Mathieson Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
