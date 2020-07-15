All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 335 Augusta Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
335 Augusta Avenue SE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

335 Augusta Avenue SE

335 Augusta Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

335 Augusta Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Furnished with Utilities included. Fully renovated apartment in a house with 1890's charm. One bedroom with bonus room that can also be used as additional sleeping quarters - ground level. Designer's own home, professionally decorated. A well-appointed short term rental. Heated bathroom flooring, private patio, stocked kitchen, private security system, & so much more. One block from Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta. Walking distance to The Beacon, belt line, restaurants and coffee shops. Perfect studio/movie industry short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Augusta Avenue SE have any available units?
335 Augusta Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Augusta Avenue SE have?
Some of 335 Augusta Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Augusta Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
335 Augusta Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Augusta Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 335 Augusta Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 335 Augusta Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 335 Augusta Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 335 Augusta Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Augusta Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Augusta Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 335 Augusta Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 335 Augusta Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 335 Augusta Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Augusta Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Augusta Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus