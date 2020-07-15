335 Augusta Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Furnished with Utilities included. Fully renovated apartment in a house with 1890's charm. One bedroom with bonus room that can also be used as additional sleeping quarters - ground level. Designer's own home, professionally decorated. A well-appointed short term rental. Heated bathroom flooring, private patio, stocked kitchen, private security system, & so much more. One block from Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta. Walking distance to The Beacon, belt line, restaurants and coffee shops. Perfect studio/movie industry short term rental.