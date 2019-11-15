All apartments in Atlanta
3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:10 PM

3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202

3338 Peachtree Road · (678) 457-9759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3338 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
yoga
FULLY FURNISHED, CORPORATE UNIT(Just bring your toothbrush!!)....includes Iron, Ironing Board, Dishes, Pots, Pans, Coffee Press, Flatwear, and some Counter Appliances...As Pictured. Very open, light-filled unit, with rare Front Balcony Access (most are on the side). This unit FACES a huge wall of windows so cooking and entertaining won't feel lonely. UPGRADES included Renovated Shower in Master, New Shades in Living Room, Motorized shades in Master Bedroom. CORNER unit with Sunset Views to the West from Master Bedroom, and UNOBSTRUCTED North View with an ocean of Soothing Trees from Living Room. 5 Star Amenities Package Includes: TOP FLOOR Sky Lounge w/Bartender service & BREATHTAKING 180 Degree VIEWS, Guest Suite, Pool Bar in Summer, Doorman/Porter Service, Mirrored Yoga Studio, European Spa, Wine Cellar, Yoga Studio, Salt Water Pool, Pet Walk, Private Massage Room, 24 hr concierge, Park with fountains, right next door. Marta just steps away. Parking 260 & 351.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 have any available units?
3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 have?
Some of 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 is pet friendly.
Does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 offer parking?
Yes, 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 does offer parking.
Does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 have a pool?
Yes, 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 has a pool.
Does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 have accessible units?
No, 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202 does not have units with dishwashers.
