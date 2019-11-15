3338 Peachtree Road NE # 2202

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman parking pool guest suite hot tub yoga

FULLY FURNISHED, CORPORATE UNIT(Just bring your toothbrush!!)....includes Iron, Ironing Board, Dishes, Pots, Pans, Coffee Press, Flatwear, and some Counter Appliances...As Pictured. Very open, light-filled unit, with rare Front Balcony Access (most are on the side). This unit FACES a huge wall of windows so cooking and entertaining won't feel lonely. UPGRADES included Renovated Shower in Master, New Shades in Living Room, Motorized shades in Master Bedroom. CORNER unit with Sunset Views to the West from Master Bedroom, and UNOBSTRUCTED North View with an ocean of Soothing Trees from Living Room. 5 Star Amenities Package Includes: TOP FLOOR Sky Lounge w/Bartender service & BREATHTAKING 180 Degree VIEWS, Guest Suite, Pool Bar in Summer, Doorman/Porter Service, Mirrored Yoga Studio, European Spa, Wine Cellar, Yoga Studio, Salt Water Pool, Pet Walk, Private Massage Room, 24 hr concierge, Park with fountains, right next door. Marta just steps away. Parking 260 & 351.