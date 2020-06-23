3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304

Amenities

**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**



Amazing condo in upbeat Buckhead with gorgeous city views. Stunning city lights at night.1 bedroom 1 bath with a den/office floor plan which is rare for the building. Open floor plan with solid hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Your very own laundry room.



IT IS GREAT FOR THE YOUNG WORKING PROFESSIONAL!



**A MUST SEE!**



**NO PETS ALLOWED**



**Utilities are through the HOA**



The building is adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA station. It is located on the PATH400 Greenway, a 5.2-mile multi-use trail that will eventually connect the beltline. It is also next to the 1.2 acre Tower Place Park. Great access to GA 400 to make your commute easy. Walking distance to shopping, dining, public transportation and major highways.



Amenities include clubhouse, sky lounge w/bartender service, pool bar in the summer, spa, guest suite, yoga studio, doorman and 24 hour concierge.



CALL 678-782-1004 OR E-MAIL cindy@pmiga.com TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING. MUST CALL AT LEAST AN HOUR BEFORE WANTING TO VIEW.



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME...



All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.



There will be a credit, background and rental history check.



Net income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rent amount.



Good rental history from a landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references. NO current evictions. NO open rental collections. NO open bankruptcy.



The following items may lower your score...

Newly employed (less than a year with current employer). Low credit score or No credit file. Residential history verified by a friend or family member. History of late rental payments, NSF's, or dispossessory court filings. An increase in rent compared to current rent. Open or unpaid Residential Collections.