333 6th Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

333 6th Street NE

333 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

333 6th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic unit in a historical Midtown duplex. Live in the Garden District and enjoy the ease of neighborhood living without home maintenance. New finishes and systems. White kitchen w/ quartz counters, beautiful master bath w/ double vanity, lrg master closet, lots of light in every room +++ A front porch & lrg rear deck top off the gracious living in this wonderful apt. W/D in unit + loads of storage. Have a pet, we are flexible with reasonable fees. Take Fido to the park every day or there is a front and rear yard for rainy days :-) None better in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 6th Street NE have any available units?
333 6th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 6th Street NE have?
Some of 333 6th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 6th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
333 6th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 6th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 6th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 333 6th Street NE offer parking?
No, 333 6th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 333 6th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 6th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 6th Street NE have a pool?
No, 333 6th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 333 6th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 333 6th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 333 6th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 6th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
