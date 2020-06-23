333 6th Street NE

Amenities

Fantastic unit in a historical Midtown duplex. Live in the Garden District and enjoy the ease of neighborhood living without home maintenance. New finishes and systems. White kitchen w/ quartz counters, beautiful master bath w/ double vanity, lrg master closet, lots of light in every room +++ A front porch & lrg rear deck top off the gracious living in this wonderful apt. W/D in unit + loads of storage. Have a pet, we are flexible with reasonable fees. Take Fido to the park every day or there is a front and rear yard for rainy days :-) None better in the area!