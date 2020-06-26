3324 Peachtree Rd NE, #1615

Amenities
LIVE & LOVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE! - LIVE & LOVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE!
GORGEOUS Realm Condo Featuring Stunning Panoramic City views, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Computer Desk, and FABULOUS VIEWS from the Living Room and Balcony Both Day and Night! EASY WALK to Marta, Shopping, Dining & Nightlife, and Path 400. FIRST CLASS Amenities include 24/7 Concierge, Internet Included, Gym, ClubRoom, Outdoor Grilling, FirePit, Salt-Walter Pool and Pet Walk. Small PETS WELCOME With $500 Non-Refundable Pet Fee for 1 Pet and $750 for 2. HOA Approval Required.
Please make application online at AtlantaLuxuryLease.com
(RLNE4292356)