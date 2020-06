Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Imagine driving through Atlanta traffic to arrive at your own secret garden in the middle of Buckhead. This renovated modern home gives you 360 views of lush greenery and a babbling stream running the length of the almost 1/2 acre lot. This 5 bed/5.5 bath full basement home has had a complete renovation but still has room to grow. There's space for a wine cellar, movie/gaming room and rooftop deck on the master suite level. Come see everything this home has to offer inside and out.