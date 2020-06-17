All apartments in Atlanta
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:44 PM

332 Nelms Avenue Northeast

332 Nelms Avenue Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1696267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway). A fenced-in backyard and is a Short walk from East/West Marta station, Mary Lin Elementary, green parks, public golf course, restaurants, and Candler Park Market. Apply today this property is Move-in Ready and won't last long!! Professionally Managed by Greentree Realty Inc., Applications can be found at gtrbrokerage.com and is $75 per adult 18 and over. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. **

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast have any available units?
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Nelms Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
