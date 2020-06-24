All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

329 6th Street NE

329 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

329 6th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Here it is! Fantastic, newly updated triplex unit.The Upper Floor of this unit is available w/ rear deck and front balcony. New kitchen cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless appliances & more. New hard surface flooring, HVAC system paint, tile and light fixtures. Stunning master bath has new tile, a walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. Lovely marble and tile finishes. Hall bath with new patterned tile, vanity and shower surround. Rear yard & lovely street view from the front porch. Finishing touches going in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 6th Street NE have any available units?
329 6th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 6th Street NE have?
Some of 329 6th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 6th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
329 6th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 6th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 329 6th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 329 6th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 329 6th Street NE offers parking.
Does 329 6th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 6th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 6th Street NE have a pool?
No, 329 6th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 329 6th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 329 6th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 329 6th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 6th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
