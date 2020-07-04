3264 Welmingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de4bd5809c ---- WELCOME TO THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SOUTHWEST, PRINCETON LAKES COMMUNITY! Home features, fireplace, 2 car garage, hardwood & carpet flooring, updated kitchen with SS appliances, 3 spacious bedrooms, way too many features to list! Swim/Tennis/ Community Playground/ Wide sidewalks to enjoy walking or running. Minutes to Airport, Shopping and Dining, Campcreek Marketplace, Marta & much more! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US AT 770-431-4633!