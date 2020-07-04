All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

3264 Welmingham Drive

3264 Welmingham Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

3264 Welmingham Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de4bd5809c ---- WELCOME TO THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SOUTHWEST, PRINCETON LAKES COMMUNITY! Home features, fireplace, 2 car garage, hardwood & carpet flooring, updated kitchen with SS appliances, 3 spacious bedrooms, way too many features to list! Swim/Tennis/ Community Playground/ Wide sidewalks to enjoy walking or running. Minutes to Airport, Shopping and Dining, Campcreek Marketplace, Marta & much more! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US AT 770-431-4633!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Welmingham Drive have any available units?
3264 Welmingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 Welmingham Drive have?
Some of 3264 Welmingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Welmingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Welmingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Welmingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3264 Welmingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3264 Welmingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Welmingham Drive offers parking.
Does 3264 Welmingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Welmingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Welmingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3264 Welmingham Drive has a pool.
Does 3264 Welmingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3264 Welmingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Welmingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3264 Welmingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

