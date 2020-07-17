326 Mathews Ave

Amenities

Charming 2BD/1BA renovated mid-century ranch duplex in Candler Park/Lake Claire! Located on a quiet, dead end street, the home has two side-by-side units and sits on a huge level lot. New floors throughout. New interior & exterior paint. Exposed brick wall separates the units so no sound transference. Huge fenced backyard is shared between the two units. Big private rear patio. Pets OK with Pet Deposit. Washer and Dryer Included. Off street parking. Fantastic location. Walking distance to Decatur, the bike PATH, Pullam Yards, Lake Claire Park & Pool, Clifton/McLendon shops, & Kirkwood. Set on the future PATH extension to the Beltline. Mary Lin school district