326 Mathews Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

326 Mathews Ave

326 Mathews Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

326 Mathews Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2BD/1BA renovated mid-century ranch duplex in Candler Park/Lake Claire! Located on a quiet, dead end street, the home has two side-by-side units and sits on a huge level lot. New floors throughout. New interior & exterior paint. Exposed brick wall separates the units so no sound transference. Huge fenced backyard is shared between the two units. Big private rear patio. Pets OK with Pet Deposit. Washer and Dryer Included. Off street parking. Fantastic location. Walking distance to Decatur, the bike PATH, Pullam Yards, Lake Claire Park & Pool, Clifton/McLendon shops, & Kirkwood. Set on the future PATH extension to the Beltline. Mary Lin school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Mathews Ave have any available units?
326 Mathews Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Mathews Ave have?
Some of 326 Mathews Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Mathews Ave currently offering any rent specials?
326 Mathews Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Mathews Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Mathews Ave is pet friendly.
Does 326 Mathews Ave offer parking?
Yes, 326 Mathews Ave offers parking.
Does 326 Mathews Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Mathews Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Mathews Ave have a pool?
Yes, 326 Mathews Ave has a pool.
Does 326 Mathews Ave have accessible units?
No, 326 Mathews Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Mathews Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Mathews Ave has units with dishwashers.
