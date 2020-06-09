All apartments in Atlanta
3256 Mayo Pl SW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

3256 Mayo Pl SW

3256 Mayo Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3256 Mayo Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1196882

Charming renovated bungalow Lovely 3 bd/1 bath sits on a level, A/C; water heater; windows; vanity; lighting; hardwood & vinyl flooring; carpet; and, paint. Country kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Over-sized laundry room off kitchen. Large family room with cozy, masonry fireplace. Inviting front porch. Near downtown Atlanta; Tyler Perry Studios; airport; dining and shopping. Quick interstate access.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $35 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3256 Mayo Pl SW is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5439776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Mayo Pl SW have any available units?
3256 Mayo Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 Mayo Pl SW have?
Some of 3256 Mayo Pl SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Mayo Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Mayo Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Mayo Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 3256 Mayo Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3256 Mayo Pl SW offer parking?
No, 3256 Mayo Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 3256 Mayo Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Mayo Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Mayo Pl SW have a pool?
No, 3256 Mayo Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Mayo Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 3256 Mayo Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Mayo Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3256 Mayo Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.

