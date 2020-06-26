324-b 4th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

If you are looking for something unique and special - then look no more! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment is stunning. With an entrance off a private deck in the rear of the house, this apartment is located on the top floor of a 2 story home. Renovated to perfection with top of the line designer finishes, it blends the best of old world charm and new world function. Located in the heart of Midtown, on a tree-lined street and steps from Piedmont Park, The Beltline, Ponce City Market and MARTA - it's an urban utopia. This is the top floor of the duplex.