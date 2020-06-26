All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 324-b 4th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
324-b 4th Street NE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

324-b 4th Street NE

324 4th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

324 4th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
If you are looking for something unique and special - then look no more! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment is stunning. With an entrance off a private deck in the rear of the house, this apartment is located on the top floor of a 2 story home. Renovated to perfection with top of the line designer finishes, it blends the best of old world charm and new world function. Located in the heart of Midtown, on a tree-lined street and steps from Piedmont Park, The Beltline, Ponce City Market and MARTA - it's an urban utopia. This is the top floor of the duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324-b 4th Street NE have any available units?
324-b 4th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 324-b 4th Street NE have?
Some of 324-b 4th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324-b 4th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
324-b 4th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324-b 4th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 324-b 4th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 324-b 4th Street NE offer parking?
No, 324-b 4th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 324-b 4th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324-b 4th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324-b 4th Street NE have a pool?
No, 324-b 4th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 324-b 4th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 324-b 4th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 324-b 4th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324-b 4th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus