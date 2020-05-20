321 Clifton Road Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

321 Clifton Rd sits on the border of Candler Park and Lake Claire, two of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house is move-in ready and offers a fantastic open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen, dining room, and living room that make a perfect space for hosting gatherings or just relaxing with friends and family.



The house is in the Grady cluster, one of Atlanta Public School's most distinguished clusters of schools that includes Mary Lin Elementary School (just blocks away), Inman Middle School, and Grady High School.



The neighborhood features 4 public parks and playgrounds and the house sits almost exactly in the middle of all. These parks include Candler Park, Lake Claire Park, Iverson Park, and Freedom Park. Take your bike on “The Path” to the Beltline and you can be shopping at Ponce City Market in a matter of minutes. Like to golf? Candler Park Golf Course is an Executive Course that offers a great opportunity to work on your short game and get some exercise while keeping an eye out for our unofficial mascots at the Beaver Pond that sits between holes 3 and 5.



Like good food? This block of Clifton Rd is bookended by restaurants with the Original Flying Biscuit, Gato, La Fonda, Fellini's, and Dr. Bombay's Tea Room on one end, and San Francisco Coffee and the soon to open Candler Rail Brewery and Taco Shop on the other. One of Atlanta's trendiest and best restaurants, Lazy Betty is just a few block walk, as well as Ration and Dram. Marta is a five minute walk.



One of the owners' favorite features is the large front deck and fenced in front yard which makes meeting neighbors and socializing a simple and exciting option in this very friendly part of town. A beautiful Japanese Maple provides shade and built in bench on the deck provides plenty of seating. The backyard also features a brick patio and a custom built shed to store all your grilling tools, and much more! Get to know your dependable and friendly neighbors immediately. There is a great mix of long time and newer residents who all take extreme pride in taking care of the neighborhood and one another and visitors.



Other great features include:



The bedrooms and baths are on the main floor. The finished basement has room for an office, another bedroom, kids playroom, large den, and/or workout room. The unfinished portion of the basement provides plenty of indoor storage space as well as the laundry room.



Off street parking with a driveway big enough to fit two large vehicles. There is also plenty of street parking for when friends and family come to visit.



Great access to Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead, Emory University, CDC, Virginia Highlands and Downtown Decatur. With Marta just a short distance away, you can leave your car in the driveway and be to any of these nearby parts of town in no time.



Food, Art, and Music Festivals! Candler Park is home to the Candler Park Music Festival, Candler Park Fall Festival and several other smaller food and art festivals that are attended by nearly everyone in the neighborhood. Great way to eat, drink, and listen to great tunes in a beautiful setting while enjoying visiting with locals and other music and food enthusiasts.



So much storage space! Between the basement storage and the custom built shed, there are plenty of places to store your large and seasonal items. And, every room has a closet, including a huge walk in in the master suite, a large walking pantry in the kitchen, and ample closet space in the bedrooms.



The front and back yards are both fenced in and provide a great and safe place for both children and pets to play.



All rooms/window on the main floor have built in custom shutters that provide the perfect amount of light and dark for any occasion.



We are being very careful and clean in these times of Covid. Please contact the listing agent for a virtual tour. We are scheduling walk throughs daily and are sanitizing between showings.