Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

320 Southerland Terrace NE Available 06/15/20 Historic Home - Quiet Residential Street - Bonus Suite - Beautifully situated on a huge lot, this classic home offers large rooms and excellent outdoor entertaining space. Conveniently located near all the in-town attractions: The Beltline, Candler Park, Inman Park, MARTA and more!



- Wrap-around front porch

- New screened porch with ceiling fan on back of house

- Elegant living room and dining room with classic details and high ceilings

- Hardwood floors throughout with inlay

- Separate butler's pantry off dining room

- Beautiful marble fireplace in living room

- Large kitchen extends to screen porch - tons of natural light!

- Built-in mudroom features in living area off kitchen

- Half-bath downstairs

- Five bedrooms/two bathrooms upstairs

- Recently updated hall bathroom features stone tile shower and clawfoot tub

- Fireplace in Master bedroom

- Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom

- Laundry room with washer/dryer upstairs

- Separate living space on ground level with kitchenette and full bath (Nanny Suite/Home Office)

- Huge back yard



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease

$200 move-in admin fee

$200 per pet fee

Trash pick-up included in rent

Lawn care included in rent

Security system monitoring included in the rent



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Showings - This home is occupied. Please contact our office at 404-944-6161 or leasing@YourIntownHome.com for more information about seeing this home when it becomes vacant.



