Amenities
320 Southerland Terrace NE Available 06/15/20 Historic Home - Quiet Residential Street - Bonus Suite - Beautifully situated on a huge lot, this classic home offers large rooms and excellent outdoor entertaining space. Conveniently located near all the in-town attractions: The Beltline, Candler Park, Inman Park, MARTA and more!
- Wrap-around front porch
- New screened porch with ceiling fan on back of house
- Elegant living room and dining room with classic details and high ceilings
- Hardwood floors throughout with inlay
- Separate butler's pantry off dining room
- Beautiful marble fireplace in living room
- Large kitchen extends to screen porch - tons of natural light!
- Built-in mudroom features in living area off kitchen
- Half-bath downstairs
- Five bedrooms/two bathrooms upstairs
- Recently updated hall bathroom features stone tile shower and clawfoot tub
- Fireplace in Master bedroom
- Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom
- Laundry room with washer/dryer upstairs
- Separate living space on ground level with kitchenette and full bath (Nanny Suite/Home Office)
- Huge back yard
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
$200 move-in admin fee
$200 per pet fee
Trash pick-up included in rent
Lawn care included in rent
Security system monitoring included in the rent
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
Showings - This home is occupied. Please contact our office at 404-944-6161 or leasing@YourIntownHome.com for more information about seeing this home when it becomes vacant.
