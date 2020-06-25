All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 320 Southerland Terrace NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
320 Southerland Terrace NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

320 Southerland Terrace NE

320 Southerland Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

320 Southerland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
320 Southerland Terrace NE Available 06/15/20 Historic Home - Quiet Residential Street - Bonus Suite - Beautifully situated on a huge lot, this classic home offers large rooms and excellent outdoor entertaining space. Conveniently located near all the in-town attractions: The Beltline, Candler Park, Inman Park, MARTA and more!

- Wrap-around front porch
- New screened porch with ceiling fan on back of house
- Elegant living room and dining room with classic details and high ceilings
- Hardwood floors throughout with inlay
- Separate butler's pantry off dining room
- Beautiful marble fireplace in living room
- Large kitchen extends to screen porch - tons of natural light!
- Built-in mudroom features in living area off kitchen
- Half-bath downstairs
- Five bedrooms/two bathrooms upstairs
- Recently updated hall bathroom features stone tile shower and clawfoot tub
- Fireplace in Master bedroom
- Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom
- Laundry room with washer/dryer upstairs
- Separate living space on ground level with kitchenette and full bath (Nanny Suite/Home Office)
- Huge back yard

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
$200 move-in admin fee
$200 per pet fee
Trash pick-up included in rent
Lawn care included in rent
Security system monitoring included in the rent

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Showings - This home is occupied. Please contact our office at 404-944-6161 or leasing@YourIntownHome.com for more information about seeing this home when it becomes vacant.

(RLNE5766967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Southerland Terrace NE have any available units?
320 Southerland Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Southerland Terrace NE have?
Some of 320 Southerland Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Southerland Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
320 Southerland Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Southerland Terrace NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Southerland Terrace NE is pet friendly.
Does 320 Southerland Terrace NE offer parking?
No, 320 Southerland Terrace NE does not offer parking.
Does 320 Southerland Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Southerland Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Southerland Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 320 Southerland Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 320 Southerland Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 320 Southerland Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Southerland Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Southerland Terrace NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus