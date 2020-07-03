320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking garage media room

Unit #3 Available 05/22/20 Crown Candy Lofts - Property Id: 264529



Authentic loft living in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta: The Memorial Dr. Corridor. Walk to restaurants, bars, MARTA station, Atlanta Beltline, Oakland Cemetery, Grant Park Farmer's Market, Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, coffee shops, hair/nail salons, and a new shopping center featuring Publix and an AMC Theater. 75/85 and I20 is less than 5 minutes.



Escape apartment living in this speculator condo located in the historic Crown Candy Factory Lofts. This 21-unit building is 75% owner-occupied, offers 2 secure parking spaces - one a few feet away from the front door in secured garage; the second, in gated parking lot outside. The unit sits off a beautiful courtyard and there is a breathtaking view of Atlanta from the building's rooftop deck.



The spacious unit offers exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gas cooking and fireplace, stainless fridge/dishwasher, built-in bookcases, w/d, office/breakfast nook & extra storage space.



Furnishings negotiable if needed.

