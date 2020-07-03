All apartments in Atlanta
320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3

320 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

320 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Oakland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Unit #3 Available 05/22/20 Crown Candy Lofts - Property Id: 264529

Authentic loft living in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta: The Memorial Dr. Corridor. Walk to restaurants, bars, MARTA station, Atlanta Beltline, Oakland Cemetery, Grant Park Farmer's Market, Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, coffee shops, hair/nail salons, and a new shopping center featuring Publix and an AMC Theater. 75/85 and I20 is less than 5 minutes.

Escape apartment living in this speculator condo located in the historic Crown Candy Factory Lofts. This 21-unit building is 75% owner-occupied, offers 2 secure parking spaces - one a few feet away from the front door in secured garage; the second, in gated parking lot outside. The unit sits off a beautiful courtyard and there is a breathtaking view of Atlanta from the building's rooftop deck.

The spacious unit offers exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gas cooking and fireplace, stainless fridge/dishwasher, built-in bookcases, w/d, office/breakfast nook & extra storage space.

Furnishings negotiable if needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264529
Property Id 264529

(RLNE5727490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 have any available units?
320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 have?
Some of 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 is pet friendly.
Does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 offers parking.
Does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 have a pool?
No, 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 have accessible units?
No, 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE #3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
