Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3165 Belfour Lane SW
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

3165 Belfour Lane SW

3165 Belfour Ln SW · No Longer Available
Location

3165 Belfour Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b30228f060 ---- Spacious 6br Brick Home in Secure Neighborhood with Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts & Playground! An exquisite two story foyer welcomes you home. Vaulted ceilings and dark gleaming hardwoods accentuate the already spacious floorplan, which includes separate family room, a dining room that seats 12, and complete with In-law suite! An immaculate kitchen features stone counters, double self-clean oven, and walk-in pantry! Master bath boasts oversized walk-in his and hers closets, complete w whirlpool tub! Close to Camp Creek shopping district! Club House Homeowners Assoc Pool Security Sidewalk Street Lights Tennis Lighted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 Belfour Lane SW have any available units?
3165 Belfour Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3165 Belfour Lane SW have?
Some of 3165 Belfour Lane SW's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3165 Belfour Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
3165 Belfour Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 Belfour Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 3165 Belfour Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3165 Belfour Lane SW offer parking?
No, 3165 Belfour Lane SW does not offer parking.
Does 3165 Belfour Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3165 Belfour Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 Belfour Lane SW have a pool?
Yes, 3165 Belfour Lane SW has a pool.
Does 3165 Belfour Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 3165 Belfour Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 Belfour Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3165 Belfour Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.

