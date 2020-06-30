3165 Belfour Lane SW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b30228f060 ---- Spacious 6br Brick Home in Secure Neighborhood with Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts & Playground! An exquisite two story foyer welcomes you home. Vaulted ceilings and dark gleaming hardwoods accentuate the already spacious floorplan, which includes separate family room, a dining room that seats 12, and complete with In-law suite! An immaculate kitchen features stone counters, double self-clean oven, and walk-in pantry! Master bath boasts oversized walk-in his and hers closets, complete w whirlpool tub! Close to Camp Creek shopping district! Club House Homeowners Assoc Pool Security Sidewalk Street Lights Tennis Lighted