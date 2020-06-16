All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

312 Carlyle Park Dr NE

312 Carlyle Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

312 Carlyle Park Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
2bd2ba Townhome in Edgewood/Candler Park - Property Id: 98123

Edgewood/Candler Park 2 BD/2 Bath townhome with an oversized 1 car garage. Smoke Free and Pet Free Home.

Main level offers a living room and kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance suite and Washer/Dryer. Covered porch off the living area with french style doors.

Upper level includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms with walk-in closet in master br.

Real hardwood floors on main, berber carpet in bedrooms with tile flooring in bathrooms.

This home is across from the pool and fitness center. Right across from the MARTA Candler Park/Edgewood station. Please call Palma at 404-556-1056 or AJ at 404-550-8595 if you have any questions and to schedule a showing.
312 Carlyle Park Dr NE Atlanta GA 30307.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98123
Property Id 98123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4677277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE have any available units?
312 Carlyle Park Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE have?
Some of 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
312 Carlyle Park Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE offers parking.
Does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE has a pool.
Does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Carlyle Park Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
