Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage

2bd2ba Townhome in Edgewood/Candler Park - Property Id: 98123



Edgewood/Candler Park 2 BD/2 Bath townhome with an oversized 1 car garage. Smoke Free and Pet Free Home.



Main level offers a living room and kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance suite and Washer/Dryer. Covered porch off the living area with french style doors.



Upper level includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms with walk-in closet in master br.



Real hardwood floors on main, berber carpet in bedrooms with tile flooring in bathrooms.



This home is across from the pool and fitness center. Right across from the MARTA Candler Park/Edgewood station. Please call Palma at 404-556-1056 or AJ at 404-550-8595 if you have any questions and to schedule a showing.

312 Carlyle Park Dr NE Atlanta GA 30307.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98123

No Pets Allowed



