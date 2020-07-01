31 Lakeland Drive

Amenities
Best location and great living space indoor and out. Adorable cape cod style home in the heart of Buckhead. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate den and living room with fireplace. Separate large dining room. Updated bathrooms. Great natural light throughout. Nice walkout patio and backyard. Detached art studio/workshop. Walk to schools, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to all major interstates, downtown, north Atlanta. Award winning W.T. Jackson elementary school district.