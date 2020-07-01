All apartments in Atlanta
31 Lakeland Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

31 Lakeland Drive

31 Lakeland Drive Northwest · (404) 242-5712
Location

31 Lakeland Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2202 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Best location and great living space indoor and out. Adorable cape cod style home in the heart of Buckhead. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate den and living room with fireplace. Separate large dining room. Updated bathrooms. Great natural light throughout. Nice walkout patio and backyard. Detached art studio/workshop. Walk to schools, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to all major interstates, downtown, north Atlanta. Award winning W.T. Jackson elementary school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Lakeland Drive have any available units?
31 Lakeland Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Lakeland Drive have?
Some of 31 Lakeland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Lakeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 Lakeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Lakeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31 Lakeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 31 Lakeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31 Lakeland Drive offers parking.
Does 31 Lakeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Lakeland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Lakeland Drive have a pool?
No, 31 Lakeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 Lakeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 Lakeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Lakeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Lakeland Drive has units with dishwashers.
