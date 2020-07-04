3096 Eastbrook Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Sprawling home in Desirable Princeton Lakes. Step into the beautiful foyer area with soaring ceiling. Spacious separate dining room with built in serving area leading to enormous kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Wonderful family room with 2 story ceiling and wall of windows open to the kitchen and eat-in area.



Wonder master bedroom retreat with built in coffee bar. Large master bath with duel vanity, separate garden tub, and sizable walk in closet.



Don\'t miss out on this wonderful home with plenty of room for the whole family.



Swim/Tennis

Community Clubhouse

4 Cars Max

Pets Allowed with $300 Non-refundable Pet Fee- Per Pet

No Vouchers Accepted