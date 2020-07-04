3096 Eastbrook Terrace

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc636db09b ----
Sprawling home in Desirable Princeton Lakes. Step into the beautiful foyer area with soaring ceiling. Spacious separate dining room with built in serving area leading to enormous kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Wonderful family room with 2 story ceiling and wall of windows open to the kitchen and eat-in area.
Wonder master bedroom retreat with built in coffee bar. Large master bath with duel vanity, separate garden tub, and sizable walk in closet.
Don\'t miss out on this wonderful home with plenty of room for the whole family.
Swim/Tennis
Community Clubhouse
4 Cars Max
Pets Allowed with $300 Non-refundable Pet Fee- Per Pet
No Vouchers Accepted