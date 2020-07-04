All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3096 Eastbrook Terrace

3096 Eastbrook Terrace SW · No Longer Available
Location

3096 Eastbrook Terrace SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc636db09b ----
Sprawling home in Desirable Princeton Lakes. Step into the beautiful foyer area with soaring ceiling. Spacious separate dining room with built in serving area leading to enormous kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Wonderful family room with 2 story ceiling and wall of windows open to the kitchen and eat-in area.

Wonder master bedroom retreat with built in coffee bar. Large master bath with duel vanity, separate garden tub, and sizable walk in closet.

Don\'t miss out on this wonderful home with plenty of room for the whole family.

Swim/Tennis
Community Clubhouse
4 Cars Max
Pets Allowed with $300 Non-refundable Pet Fee- Per Pet
No Vouchers Accepted

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace have any available units?
3096 Eastbrook Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace have?
Some of 3096 Eastbrook Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3096 Eastbrook Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3096 Eastbrook Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3096 Eastbrook Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3096 Eastbrook Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3096 Eastbrook Terrace offers parking.
Does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3096 Eastbrook Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3096 Eastbrook Terrace has a pool.
Does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3096 Eastbrook Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3096 Eastbrook Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3096 Eastbrook Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

