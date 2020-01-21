3077 Chastain Park Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

3077 Chastain Park Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

(Building #3) - SMALL DOG OR CAT ACCEPTABLE WITH PET FEE. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this ground floor condo into a living room/dining room combination with wood flooring. There is access to the covered patio. The kitchen has wood floors, white cabinets, white appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave,and electric stove. There is a laundry closed with washer & dryer included. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The full bath has a single vanity and tub/shower combination. Rent includes water/sewer/trash/landscaping. Assigned parking spot. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and BBQ area. Walk to Chastain Park. Great location.



From Buckhead go North on Roswell Road. The Chastain Condos will be on your left. After turning into the complex turn right and follow around to the very end. Building #3 will be in front.



Built 1987 Approx. 690 s/f