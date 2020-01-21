All apartments in Atlanta
3077 Chastain Park Ct NE

3077 Chastain Park Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3077 Chastain Park Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
3077 Chastain Park Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
(Building #3) - SMALL DOG OR CAT ACCEPTABLE WITH PET FEE. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this ground floor condo into a living room/dining room combination with wood flooring. There is access to the covered patio. The kitchen has wood floors, white cabinets, white appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave,and electric stove. There is a laundry closed with washer & dryer included. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The full bath has a single vanity and tub/shower combination. Rent includes water/sewer/trash/landscaping. Assigned parking spot. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and BBQ area. Walk to Chastain Park. Great location.

From Buckhead go North on Roswell Road. The Chastain Condos will be on your left. After turning into the complex turn right and follow around to the very end. Building #3 will be in front.

Built 1987 Approx. 690 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

