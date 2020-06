Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool

Rare opportunity to lease at this wonderful community. This beautiful condo has updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel, hardwood floors in main area and balcony with lovely view overlooking wooded area. Both baths have been updated and there is a huge closet in the master. Side by side washer and dryer. The building has a concierge and there are two covered parking spaces. The clubhouse houses a guest room, fully equipped kitchen and fitness room.