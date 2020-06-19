3045 DAWSON Lane SW

Amenities
Gorgeous, clean, and well kept executive style home in the popular Swim/Tennis Princeton Lakes Community. Just off of Camp Creek Parkway, close to shopping and dining located in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bed 2.5 bath home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a two car garage. Well trimmed master retreat and spacious secondary bedrooms round out this highly desirable home. Rentals like this don't come along often. Available 7/1/2020. Minimum 2 yr lease preferred. Credit required>660. Monthly income required=minimum of 3 times monthly lease rate.