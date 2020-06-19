3045 DAWSON Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous, clean, and well kept executive style home in the popular Swim/Tennis Princeton Lakes Community. Just off of Camp Creek Parkway, close to shopping and dining located in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bed 2.5 bath home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a two car garage. Well trimmed master retreat and spacious secondary bedrooms round out this highly desirable home. Rentals like this don't come along often. Available 7/1/2020. Minimum 2 yr lease preferred. Credit required>660. Monthly income required=minimum of 3 times monthly lease rate.