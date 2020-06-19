All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:48 AM

3045 DAWSON Lane SW

3045 Dawson Lane · (404) 547-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3045 Dawson Lane, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous, clean, and well kept executive style home in the popular Swim/Tennis Princeton Lakes Community. Just off of Camp Creek Parkway, close to shopping and dining located in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bed 2.5 bath home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a two car garage. Well trimmed master retreat and spacious secondary bedrooms round out this highly desirable home. Rentals like this don't come along often. Available 7/1/2020. Minimum 2 yr lease preferred. Credit required>660. Monthly income required=minimum of 3 times monthly lease rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW have any available units?
3045 DAWSON Lane SW has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW have?
Some of 3045 DAWSON Lane SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 DAWSON Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
3045 DAWSON Lane SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 DAWSON Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 3045 DAWSON Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 3045 DAWSON Lane SW does offer parking.
Does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 DAWSON Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW have a pool?
Yes, 3045 DAWSON Lane SW has a pool.
Does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 3045 DAWSON Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 DAWSON Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 DAWSON Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
