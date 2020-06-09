All apartments in Atlanta
3043 Stone Gate Drive NE
3043 Stone Gate Drive NE

3043 Stone Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Stone Gate Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive Townhome located off Lenox Rd in the Pine Hills area of Buckhead. Walking Distance to Marta | Shopping and Entertainment. Secure and Gated Community of 34 Distinctive Townhomes. Two Upper Level Master Bedrooms and Baths with Walk-in Closets | Lower Level Bedroom with private access and Full Bath accommodations. Hardwood Floors throughout | 9' Solid Wood Doors | High End Kitchen Appliances and Finishes | Laundry Room equipped with Modern Washer and Dryer. Balcony / Deck and Covered Patio | 2 Car Garage with plentiful Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE have any available units?
3043 Stone Gate Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE have?
Some of 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Stone Gate Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 Stone Gate Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
