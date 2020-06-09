3043 Stone Gate Drive NE

3043 Stone Gate Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324 Pine Hills
Executive Townhome located off Lenox Rd in the Pine Hills area of Buckhead. Walking Distance to Marta | Shopping and Entertainment. Secure and Gated Community of 34 Distinctive Townhomes. Two Upper Level Master Bedrooms and Baths with Walk-in Closets | Lower Level Bedroom with private access and Full Bath accommodations. Hardwood Floors throughout | 9' Solid Wood Doors | High End Kitchen Appliances and Finishes | Laundry Room equipped with Modern Washer and Dryer. Balcony / Deck and Covered Patio | 2 Car Garage with plentiful Storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
