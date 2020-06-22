3040 NW Peachtree Road NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge pool guest suite sauna

Beautiful High Rise Condo in Heart of Buckhead, Come living in this Newly Upgraded unit with a Great DownTown City View. Immerse yourself with the night life on the view from the balcony at night. This condo offers city living, walk to Shops of Buckhead, Season 52, Chops, Lobster Bar, Publix, Whole Foods, Lenox Mall, Phillips Plaza and much much more. Ovation offers, Concierge, Sauna, Pool, Clubhouse, Guest Suite for out town guest, Conference Room, Computer Stations. This unit will not Last, Call today for your showing and Rent Today.