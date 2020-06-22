All apartments in Atlanta
3040 NW Peachtree Road NW

3040 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
pool
guest suite
sauna
Beautiful High Rise Condo in Heart of Buckhead, Come living in this Newly Upgraded unit with a Great DownTown City View. Immerse yourself with the night life on the view from the balcony at night. This condo offers city living, walk to Shops of Buckhead, Season 52, Chops, Lobster Bar, Publix, Whole Foods, Lenox Mall, Phillips Plaza and much much more. Ovation offers, Concierge, Sauna, Pool, Clubhouse, Guest Suite for out town guest, Conference Room, Computer Stations. This unit will not Last, Call today for your showing and Rent Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
3040 NW Peachtree Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3040 NW Peachtree Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
No, 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW has a pool.
Does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 NW Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.
