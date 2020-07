Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym game room parking pool garage guest parking media room

Awesome 9th floor condo in the heart of Buckhead with a balcony!! This condo offers an open concept, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, natural light, relaxing views, and a balcony. This condo is walking distance to Shops of Buckhead, Whole Foods, St. Regis Hotel, and many much more. Amenities include concierge, fitness center, pool, business center, club house with bar, game room, movie screening room and guest parking.