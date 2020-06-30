Amenities

303 Georgia Avenue SE Available 05/01/20 Spacious 2/2 Bungalow in Grant Park w/ Beautiful Screened In Porch and Off-Street Parking!! - Located in Historic Grant Park, this 2 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Rias Bluebird Cafe, Mediterranea, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.



With its original hardwood floors and fireplaces, high ceilings, and beautiful trim throughout the house, this early 1900s bungalow maintains its charm while also providing numerous modern upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, solid stone countertops in the kitchen, upgraded fixtures throughout, and updated vanity and pedestal sink in the baths. In addition, this home features a spacious living room, an office, a separate dining room, an open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a fireplace,12x12 tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, sizable bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, and a large screened in back porch facing an elevated backyard with off-street parking and gardening area.



Schools:

Parkside Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8

Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8

Maynard Jackson High School



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



