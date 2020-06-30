All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 303 Georgia Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
303 Georgia Avenue SE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

303 Georgia Avenue SE

303 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

303 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
yoga
303 Georgia Avenue SE Available 05/01/20 Spacious 2/2 Bungalow in Grant Park w/ Beautiful Screened In Porch and Off-Street Parking!! - Located in Historic Grant Park, this 2 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Rias Bluebird Cafe, Mediterranea, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.

With its original hardwood floors and fireplaces, high ceilings, and beautiful trim throughout the house, this early 1900s bungalow maintains its charm while also providing numerous modern upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, solid stone countertops in the kitchen, upgraded fixtures throughout, and updated vanity and pedestal sink in the baths. In addition, this home features a spacious living room, an office, a separate dining room, an open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a fireplace,12x12 tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, sizable bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, and a large screened in back porch facing an elevated backyard with off-street parking and gardening area.

Schools:
Parkside Elementary
Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle
Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8
Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8
Maynard Jackson High School

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5615610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Georgia Avenue SE have any available units?
303 Georgia Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Georgia Avenue SE have?
Some of 303 Georgia Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Georgia Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
303 Georgia Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Georgia Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Georgia Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 303 Georgia Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 303 Georgia Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 303 Georgia Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Georgia Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Georgia Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 303 Georgia Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 303 Georgia Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 303 Georgia Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Georgia Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Georgia Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus