Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

WE ACCEPT ACH VOUCHERS AND ARE READY FOR INSPECTION. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 678-773-6374 TO SET AN APPOINTMENT.

NICELY RENOVATED BUNGALOW IN NW ATLANTA NEAR THE MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM AND THE BELTLINE. RENOVATIONS INCLUDE BOTH PLUMBING & ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, AND FLOORING. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. CLOSE TO MARTA AND I-20 15 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ATLANTA 17 MINUTES TO AIRPORT.