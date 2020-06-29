All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

2987 Northside Drive NW

2987 Northside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2987 Northside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Argonne Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
This home offers cutting edge architecture mixed w/ natural elements to create a one of the most exquisite contemporary/modern spaces unlike anything else in the Buckhead area. Owned by an internationally known fashion photographer - this home doubles as professional & personal space. Singular vignettes inside and out ideally suited for custom photo & video shoots. Extremely private w/ large courtyard, carport with private entry. Private backyard features Koi pond & flat rolling lawn, ideal for pooches and lil ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2987 Northside Drive NW have any available units?
2987 Northside Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2987 Northside Drive NW have?
Some of 2987 Northside Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2987 Northside Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2987 Northside Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2987 Northside Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2987 Northside Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2987 Northside Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2987 Northside Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2987 Northside Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2987 Northside Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2987 Northside Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2987 Northside Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2987 Northside Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2987 Northside Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2987 Northside Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2987 Northside Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
