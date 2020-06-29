2987 Northside Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

This home offers cutting edge architecture mixed w/ natural elements to create a one of the most exquisite contemporary/modern spaces unlike anything else in the Buckhead area. Owned by an internationally known fashion photographer - this home doubles as professional & personal space. Singular vignettes inside and out ideally suited for custom photo & video shoots. Extremely private w/ large courtyard, carport with private entry. Private backyard features Koi pond & flat rolling lawn, ideal for pooches and lil ones.