Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity to rent one of the best contemporary houses in Atlanta! This beautiful home is thoughtfully designed and decorated. This home offers everything you could imagine, featuring a gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, pool area that open directly into the house, pool table room designed for entertaining, gym, office and so much more! The master on main feels like you are in an oasis. The home comes completely furnished.