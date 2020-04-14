2969 Andrews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage media room

Prestigious Buckhead Estate with Private Circular Driveway and Manicured Lawn. Stunning Marble Foyer, Elegant Living Room and Dining Room Designed For Entertaining, Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Viking Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Wood Island and Walk In Pantry; Luxurious Master Suite Features Gas Burning Fireplace, Custom Closet and Spacious Bathroom. Also Features Sitting Room, Library/Office, Home Theater, Bonus Room, Three Story Spiral Staircase, Elevator Access to All 3 Levels and More. Private Outdoor Oasis with Salt Water Pool and Fireplace.