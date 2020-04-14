All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

2969 Andrews Drive

2969 Andrews Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2969 Andrews Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Prestigious Buckhead Estate with Private Circular Driveway and Manicured Lawn. Stunning Marble Foyer, Elegant Living Room and Dining Room Designed For Entertaining, Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Viking Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Wood Island and Walk In Pantry; Luxurious Master Suite Features Gas Burning Fireplace, Custom Closet and Spacious Bathroom. Also Features Sitting Room, Library/Office, Home Theater, Bonus Room, Three Story Spiral Staircase, Elevator Access to All 3 Levels and More. Private Outdoor Oasis with Salt Water Pool and Fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Andrews Drive have any available units?
2969 Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 Andrews Drive have?
Some of 2969 Andrews Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2969 Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2969 Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2969 Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 2969 Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2969 Andrews Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Andrews Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2969 Andrews Drive has a pool.
Does 2969 Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 2969 Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 Andrews Drive has units with dishwashers.

