Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

295 Wilson Mill Rd SW

295 Wilson Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

295 Wilson Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 28th of Feb, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 02/28/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 888462715

Address - 295 Wilson Mill, Atlanta, GA 30331

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2AG6SLY

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/747722

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1186 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Atlanta, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2AG6SLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW have any available units?
295 Wilson Mill Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
295 Wilson Mill Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW offer parking?
No, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW have a pool?
Yes, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW has a pool.
Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Wilson Mill Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
