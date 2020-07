Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, unique cottage with lawn care included. Enjoy the front porch and fruit trees in the yard and a park 1 block away w/trails to the Chattahoochee. Updated appliances and a new roof. Hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Ample storage space in attic. Pets negotiable w/non-refundable fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Washer/dryer provided. 1-year lease or longer must start within 30 days of application acceptance.