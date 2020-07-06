29 Little St

Amenities

Immaculate 2 bedroom/1 bath, modern apartments fully renovated from top to bottom! New laminate wide plank wood floors, custom kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, matte black faucets, subway tile, and central air. Gated entrance. Located in the heart of Summer Hill, The Flats at Summer Hill are just steps away from the new development on Georgia Avenue, including Little Tart Bakery & Coffee Shop, Big Softie, Woods Chapel BBQ and Juniors Pizza and walking distance to the former Turner Field Retail shops and mixed use space, slated to open soon. Units are going fast! $1200 with parking $1100 without parking Rent includes trash and water service Optional internet is $45/month 12 month minimum no pets