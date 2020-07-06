All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

29 Little St

29 Little Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

29 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Immaculate 2 bedroom/1 bath, modern apartments fully renovated from top to bottom! New laminate wide plank wood floors, custom kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, matte black faucets, subway tile, and central air. Gated entrance. Located in the heart of Summer Hill, The Flats at Summer Hill are just steps away from the new development on Georgia Avenue, including Little Tart Bakery & Coffee Shop, Big Softie, Woods Chapel BBQ and Juniors Pizza and walking distance to the former Turner Field Retail shops and mixed use space, slated to open soon. Units are going fast! $1200 with parking $1100 without parking Rent includes trash and water service Optional internet is $45/month 12 month minimum no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Little St have any available units?
29 Little St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Little St have?
Some of 29 Little St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Little St currently offering any rent specials?
29 Little St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Little St pet-friendly?
No, 29 Little St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 29 Little St offer parking?
Yes, 29 Little St offers parking.
Does 29 Little St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Little St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Little St have a pool?
No, 29 Little St does not have a pool.
Does 29 Little St have accessible units?
No, 29 Little St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Little St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Little St has units with dishwashers.

