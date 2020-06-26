All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2879 3rd Ave SW

2879 3rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2879 3rd Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Huge 6 bedrooms 4 bath on 3rd Ave - Section 8 voucher welcome - Ready now! - PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Needing the extra space?
This 2 storey home with extra living areas both up and down has it all!
Completely renovated and made new again on the inside this spectacular light filled home is refreshing and ready for applications.

* 6 Bedrooms
* 4 Bathrooms
* 2 Separate living areas
* Chefs kitchen with all new appliances
* New flooring

Conveniently located and close to all amenities this 'New looking home' is ready to take a tenant.
Recommending you be very quick and book your inspection with Carmen by calling; 404.334.7195

Ray White - a property management company that cares about it's tenants.

(RLNE5410285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2879 3rd Ave SW have any available units?
2879 3rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2879 3rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2879 3rd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2879 3rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2879 3rd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 2879 3rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2879 3rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2879 3rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2879 3rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2879 3rd Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2879 3rd Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

