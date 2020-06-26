2879 3rd Ave SW.

Amenities

recently renovated

Huge 6 bedrooms 4 bath on 3rd Ave - Section 8 voucher welcome - Ready now! - PICTURES COMING SOON!!



Needing the extra space?

This 2 storey home with extra living areas both up and down has it all!

Completely renovated and made new again on the inside this spectacular light filled home is refreshing and ready for applications.



* 6 Bedrooms

* 4 Bathrooms

* 2 Separate living areas

* Chefs kitchen with all new appliances

* New flooring



Conveniently located and close to all amenities this 'New looking home' is ready to take a tenant.

