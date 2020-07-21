All apartments in Atlanta
2871 Overlook Way

2871 Overlook Way · No Longer Available
Location

2871 Overlook Way, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Neutral and tasteful interior with gleaming hardwoods on main floor and brand new carpet upstairs.Chefs kitchen with view to great room.Large great room and dining area, perfect for entertaining family and friends.Master bedroom bath boasts tile floors, excellent natural light and walk-in closet.Upstairs secondary bedroom has it's own bath with large closet.Lower level offers a full bath, large third bedroom or flex room perfect for guests, media room or office.World class shopping minutes away.Easy access to Buckhead, Midtown and Marta.Owner is licensed agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Overlook Way have any available units?
2871 Overlook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 Overlook Way have?
Some of 2871 Overlook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Overlook Way currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Overlook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Overlook Way pet-friendly?
No, 2871 Overlook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2871 Overlook Way offer parking?
Yes, 2871 Overlook Way offers parking.
Does 2871 Overlook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 Overlook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Overlook Way have a pool?
No, 2871 Overlook Way does not have a pool.
Does 2871 Overlook Way have accessible units?
No, 2871 Overlook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Overlook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2871 Overlook Way has units with dishwashers.
